Will A Win For Conner McGregor Over Floyd Mayweather Finally Silence His Critics?

After all the hype the McGregor vs Mayweather clash is finally upon us and many a boxing fan will be glad that the endless chatter is nearly over. Ever since the rumors started this was always going to be one of the most controversial fights in recent years, with nary a single pundit giving McGregor even the slightest chance of winning a 12 round boxing match. The bookies share the opinion, with the current markets offering 10/1 on a McGregor win most likely based on the very slim chance of a technical victory. So with people still claiming that Conner McGregor is taking this fight for the cash and exposure, does the Irishman have any chance of actually shutting up his detractors?
What He’s Up Against
Everyone knows Mayweather’s frightening pedigree. While his legacy is certain to be that of a defensive and technical boxer willing to stretch fights into the later stages and or win on points, it is terrifyingly effective. Just to remind everyone – his record is 49 victories to 0 defeats – a perfect 100% record although there is a fair bit of truth that too high a proportion of these have been against much lesser opposition. He is a formidable boxer who may lack the grace or clinical touch of the true greats but is neigh on impossible to get close to.
Could Conner’s MMA Talents Help Cause An Upset?
The consensus at present is that McGregor will need to use all of his MMA aggression and speed to stand a chance. The fighter himself acknowledges that he’s at best an average boxer (one of the many reasons this is such a controversial bout) – however, he is physically stronger, faster and may have the edge close in if he can get there.
McGregor does have one hardly secret weapon at his disposal. His left counter is one of his trademark blows and has a proven pedigree of finishing fights out of the blue. Mayweather will undoubtedly have trained extensively to negate this chink in his armor, but you can bet that assuming McGregor lasts the first few rounds he’ll be looking to land them once tiredness sets in.
Another school of thought has it that McGregor has to absolutely dictate the speed of the fight. Given that this kind of fight has never occurred before at such an elite level; if he explodes into the match and forces Mayweather around the ring then maybe – just maybe – it will unsettle the American enough to cause an error or two.
Would A Win For McGregor Silence His Critics?
A win for the Irishman would gravely unsettle the boxing world which has already seen the popularity of MMA eat into the sport’s revenues. Of course, there will always be a place for boxing – it isn’t going anywhere – but there’s little question that it really needs a spectacle fight after pretty dull few years. This is why this fight has received criticism from those who claim it is a ‘gimmick’ that insults the integrity of both sports. But it is certainly the most controversial contest this year, which is exactly what boxing needs right now.
As for McGregor – nobody can doubt his stunning pedigree in MMA. However, boxing has a rather elitist stretch, and only a win over Mayweather will do to satisfy them that this isn’t a case of just topping up the retirement fund. Easy as it is to be cynical though, McGregor does know that he is representing not just himself but also MMA – and has been in a particularly vicious pre-match slanging match with Mayweather for the last few weeks. Even the smallest psychological bonus will help – but the American has only occasionally let his mental discipline slide in the ring.
So it will be a great fight one way or another. Either it will be a thrilling contest between two very different fighters, or a one sided exhibition that proves once and for all that boxing and MMA simply don’t mix. So take a break from your WildJack casino games for an evening and settle in for what will, one way or another, be a historic contest.
Will A Win For Conner McGregor Over Floyd Mayweather Finally Silence His Critics?
After all the hype the McGregor vs Mayweather clash is finally upon us and many a boxing fan will be glad that the endless chatter is nearly over. Ever since the rumors started this was always going to be one of the most controversial fights in recent years, with nary a single pundit giving McGregor even the slightest chance of winning a 12 round boxing match. The bookies share the opinion, with the current markets offering 10/1 on a McGregor win most likely based on the very slim chance of a technical victory. So with people still claiming that Conner McGregor is taking this fight for the cash and exposure, does the Irishman have any chance of actually shutting up his detractors?
What He’s Up Against
Everyone knows Mayweather’s frightening pedigree. While his legacy is certain to be that of a defensive and technical boxer willing to stretch fights into the later stages and or win on points, it is terrifyingly effective. Just to remind everyone – his record is 49 victories to 0 defeats – a perfect 100% record although there is a fair bit of truth that too high a proportion of these have been against much lesser opposition. He is a formidable boxer who may lack the grace or clinical touch of the true greats but is neigh on impossible to get close to.
Could Conner’s MMA Talents Help Cause An Upset?
The consensus at present is that McGregor will need to use all of his MMA aggression and speed to stand a chance. The fighter himself acknowledges that he’s at best an average boxer (one of the many reasons this is such a controversial bout) – however, he is physically stronger, faster and may have the edge close in if he can get there.
McGregor does have one hardly secret weapon at his disposal. His left counter is one of his trademark blows and has a proven pedigree of finishing fights out of the blue. Mayweather will undoubtedly have trained extensively to negate this chink in his armor, but you can bet that assuming McGregor lasts the first few rounds he’ll be looking to land them once tiredness sets in.
Another school of thought has it that McGregor has to absolutely dictate the speed of the fight. Given that this kind of fight has never occurred before at such an elite level; if he explodes into the match and forces Mayweather around the ring then maybe – just maybe – it will unsettle the American enough to cause an error or two.
Would A Win For McGregor Silence His Critics?
A win for the Irishman would gravely unsettle the boxing world which has already seen the popularity of MMA eat into the sport’s revenues. Of course, there will always be a place for boxing – it isn’t going anywhere – but there’s little question that it really needs a spectacle fight after pretty dull few years. This is why this fight has received criticism from those who claim it is a ‘gimmick’ that insults the integrity of both sports. But it is certainly the most controversial contest this year, which is exactly what boxing needs right now.
As for McGregor – nobody can doubt his stunning pedigree in MMA. However, boxing has a rather elitist stretch, and only a win over Mayweather will do to satisfy them that this isn’t a case of just topping up the retirement fund. Easy as it is to be cynical though, McGregor does know that he is representing not just himself but also MMA – and has been in a particularly vicious pre-match slanging match with Mayweather for the last few weeks. Even the smallest psychological bonus will help – but the American has only occasionally let his mental discipline slide in the ring.
So it will be a great fight one way or another. Either it will be a thrilling contest between two very different fighters, or a one sided exhibition that proves once and for all that boxing and MMA simply don’t mix. So take a break from your WildJack casino games for an evening and settle in for what will, one way or another, be a historic contest.
Subscribe to Octagon Buzz via RSS Feed or E-mail and receive daily updates from us!