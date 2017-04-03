Robbie Lawler Vs Donald Cerrone Announced for UFC 213 in July

The UFC world is abuzz today, as it was announced earlier today that there will be a huge welterweight matchup at UFC 213 in July, when former champion Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone go at it.
Checking the early odds at w88asia, it looks like both men are about even when it comes to the odds in this encounter, one that you are not going to want to miss when the card goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This is a great bout that’s been awhile in the making, as Lawler (27-11 MMA, 12-5 UFC) and Cerrone (32-7 MMA, 19-4 UFC) were at first set to go at it last year at UFC 205 in New York, but it never happened.
Why? That decision was on Lawler, who decided to take more time after losing the championship to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. It was at that card that Lawler lost after a first-round knockout to Woodley.
Lawler had been on a roll before that bout, as he was on a five-fight win streak, including two title defenses after winning the belt from Johny Hendricks in December, 2014 at UFC 181, held in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
The bout surly didn’t go the way Lawler felt it would, but he has felt he’s taken enough time off, and is now ready to get back in the ring to take on Cerrone.
“I just started training with the best fighters in the world trying to get better. I was a pretty good athlete so I did pretty well with the team and that gave me confidence that I would be able to compete with people,” Lawler said about getting ready for this latest matchup.
Cerrone also has something to prove, as despite being the 11th ranked fighter, he lost his last time out, falling to Jorge Masvidal in January at UFC on FOX 23 by TKO.
The fighter was also on a roll before that loss, as he had won four straight since moving up to welterweight after getting TKO’d by then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in December 2015 at UFC on FOX 17.
Cerrone was impressive in a win over Matt Brown at UFC 206 in early December, as that night he scored a third-round knockout, and in August, he knocked out Rick Story with a head kick.
It should be an interesting bout between two fighters that are quickly looking to put their last fight behind them.
The other big bout for UFC 213 is a heavyweight contenders match between Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem.
