My Interview with TUF competitor and UFC featherweight Steven

Below is my interview with UFC featherweight Steven Siler, enjoy! Questions will be abbreviated with KH while Steven’s answers will be SS.

KH: First of all, congratulations on a huge win against a former champion in Mike Brown! Were you at all surprised in the way the fight went down?

SS: Ya of course I was, I was going in expecting a 15 min fight or a sub but was fortunate enough to get a quick KO.

KH: How was your training camp/preparation for the fight and what was your game plan going into the fight?

SS: Oddly enough it wasn’t a very good training camp I was more focused on moving into my new house and dealing with personal stuff but was lucky enough that all changed a week or two before the fight.

KH: Would you say this win over Mike Brown is the biggest and most fulfilling victory of your career?

SS: As of right now it is, but I plan on being able to say that after every victory.

KH: Do you have any special plans now that the fight is over?

SS: Ya put a yard into my new house!

KH: As MMA fans everywhere know, you were a cast member of TUF Bisping vs Miller. Give us your thoughts on that experience as a whole and how it changed you as a fighter?

SS: It was definitely a mental test I wish I did better at, but I’m the kind of fighter that needs to be happy when I fight and my family and friends are the ones that make me happy so it’s a lot easier fighting out of the house then it was in the house.

KH: What do you think of your former coach, Jason Miller, and his much publicized legal troubles of the past little while, did you see anything that would have foreshadowed this behavior while on the show?

SS: He is a crazy one for sure but that is just who he is.

KH: Give us a day in the life of Steven Siler during training camp while preparing for a fight, any special routines or rituals that you have?

SS: Waking up around 11ish eating and hanging out till 1 then spar and drill, then go eat and relax till 730 then either grapple or condition, then come home eat dinner and do it all over again the next day.

KH: How did you gain an interest and MMA and what made you decide to fight professionally?

SS: My bests friend who was twice my size went and trained at the chute box in brazil and came back and started beating me up so I figured if I could take a beating from him why not try from someone my own size and get paid for it and eventually fell in love with it.

KH: Who is your dream fight?

SS: Of course jose Aldo or whoever is champ when the time is right

KH: What’s next for Steven Siler inside the octagon?

SS: Hopefully another fight before years end.

KH: Anything else you would like yo say to your fans and our readers?

SS: Follow me on twitter @stevesiler and thanks to my sponsors va mortgage, genox, bravo fruits, and fear the fighter.

I’d like to thank Steven for a great and smooth interview process and be sure to follow him on twitter, he has a great future ahead of him in this sport!