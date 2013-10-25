Multipower interview with Nick Chapman

1. Thanks for joining us today Nick, commiserations on your defeat to Carl Kinslow, what are your recollections of the fight?

Hi guys thanks for having me. Where do I start!? I am obviously very disappointed with the outcome as I was dominating the fight until the choke. I worked very hard in preparation for the fight and I was more powerful, fitter and technically better than I’ve ever been but I just made a silly mistake. I felt invincible, I remember thinking this guy is going to get smashed as I was landing decent shots from the top and he couldn’t cope. My ‘confidence’ took over and I placed my head in a stupid position and handed him his only option which was a guillotine.

The guillotine is usually easy to defend, but instead I decided to pull out of it. This was my second mistake as it forced the guillotine in tighter. I should have placed my head on the mat and defended by holding his wrist and moving to the side. I did try to move to the side after I tried to pull my head free but the cage wall was in my way. I defend that choke every day in training but just did the wrong thing by trying to pull my head out.

I’m relatively inexperienced compared to the guys I am fighting and need to keep working on certain areas of my game I am undeterred and back training harder than ever.

2. Did you go to ground in excitement of trying to finish the fight early or do you think you would of gone to ground no matter what?

I did the right thing by going to ground, it was the game plan that we had worked on for weeks, I just foolishly offered him my head and handed him a title. Even though he got the submission, I do believe in my ground game and when I’m thinking properly it’s much better than his.

3. It was great to see you shake hands with Kinslow after the bout especially as there seemed to be a bit of bad blood before the fight?

I will always shake the hand of my opponent after the fight whatever the outcome. There was never any bad blood, I have the utmost respect for Carl, he is a really nice guy. I just need to zone out before fights and I like to hype it up a bit. I find all the pre-fight banter fun.

4. Is there anything you regret about the fight?

Placing my head in a position to offer up a guillotine and not working the proper defence. We live and we learn.

5. Good stuff, so are you OK to tell us about how you got into MMA? Was there any particular part of MMA that you started from (Kickboxing/Judo etc)?

I just love to fight. I’ve been fighting all my life. Ever since I was a young boy I enjoyed fighting. It was a natural progression and an environment that I could channel my aggression without being arrested.

6. And your first loss was against Jimi Manuwa, what happened in the fight?

Yeah and it was for the same title. I got caught with a knee and it cut me. The ref stopped the fight. Again, I need more experience I feel. But hey, who doesn’t lose to Jimi!?

7. And you mentioned that your next fight is on the 8th March, is there anyone in particular that you’d like to fight?

I wanted to get straight back in and fight November but something arose which prevented me from doing that. I am working on getting back to title contention as that’s my goal so whoever gets me there the quickest. I’m not too sure who it will be yet.

8. Other than your bout in March, what are your plans for 2014?

2014 is set to be an awesome year. I am a very busy guy, I never sit still. I am launching two new Fight Science Gyms, one in Leeds and the other in Walton on Thames. I will be training intensely to improve my chances of gaining that title. I will be taking a short holiday and cramming in anything positive and constructive around all of that wherever I can.

9. What’s been your career highlight so far?

I don’t have a single highlight moment as such but I can tell you that my loyal army of supporters and well-wishers is the single most amazing thing I have ever experienced in my life. I don’t know what I have done to deserve such an awesome level of support, but it is truly humbling. I feel honoured to have each and every one of them behind me.

10. Do you have any advice for people who want to get into MMA?

If you want to get into MMA then just do it. Don’t wait until your fitness is up, don’t wait until you feel ready don’t make excuses not to begin just jump straight in. It’s a life changing sport and if you’re serious and want to do it for the right reasons then you will never look back.

I would like to thanks Mulipower Professional, Muscle and Fitness, All About Guildford and Nexersys for their support and backing. I would also like to thank Sarah my girlfriend for putting up with all the stresses that come with fight preparation and for being such an awesome level of support and last but by no means least the Headhunter Army. Thanks you everyone, I will be back and we will win that title.,



Big thanks and credit goes out to Multipower Professional for this great interview with Nick!