McGregor Wants to Battle Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Mayweather Fight

While the countdown is on for the biggest event in entertainment history as Conor McGregor continues to prepares for his boxing mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather, “The Notorious” is already looking ahead to what’s next.
UFC President Dana White, who is very much in the corner of the 21-3 MMA and 9-1 UFC McGregor, says that his biggest star will return to the UFC to defend his title regardless of the Mayweather outcome.
White added that the previously scheduled interim lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will be booked again despite three failed attempts.
McGregor seems to feel that the second ranked Nurmagomedov (24-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) will win the fight, and is anxious to take him on in a unification bout in his return to MMA.
One interesting tidbit about the fight – McGregor wants it to happen in Nurmagomedov’s home country of Russia.
Russia is new ground for the UFC, as they have never held an event there during its nearly 24-year history. There’s no doubt that the sport would be well received there, as it’s become one of the places where a lot of great talent has come from.
For now, White is hopeful that McGregor will come out on top against Mayweather, and if he does, it should set up one heck of a bout with Nurmagomedov should he also get a win against Ferguson.
