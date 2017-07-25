Mayweather vs McGregor Fight: The Fight of the Millennium!

The time is drawing near for the fight of the century, I am of course talking about the ever-talked about Mayweather vs McGregor Fight. This bout has created a lot of buzz in the past months due to the stakes and the smart talk of both of the fighters. But who will emerge victorious? That remains to be seen!
With Mayweather as the king of the boxing word and McGregor the king of UFC, all bets are off as to who will be victorious. Of course, the bets aren't off really, and this fight is expected to see one of the biggest surges in online betting in recent years.
Mayweather comes out of retirement
Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is a professional boxer and promoter who is considered as one of the best boxers in history. At the age of 40, Mayweather is known as a five-division world champion and has successfully won fifteen world titles- a history such as this puts him in poll position to be not only the betting favourite, but one of the most bankable athletes betting-wise in forever.. He has also won the lineal championship in four different weight classes. In addition to that, Mayweather has a bronze medal in the Featherweight division from the1996 Olympics, three U.S Golden Gloves Title, and a US National Title to his name. The current bookies favourites, he seems like a relatively safe bet for a win, but you never know…
Who is McGregor?
The Irish beat machine is signed to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and he is also the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion with the UFC Featherweight Championship under his belt. Conor Anthony McGregor started his MMA career in 2012 and won Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight Championship at a very young age and is now the star of the MMA calendar. Since then, he has defeated Jose Aldo via knockout within thirteen seconds in the first round of UFC Featherweight Championship- a pretty impressive feat.
Background
McGregor has enjoyed lots of media attention and massive success before hitting his 30’s. UFC President, Dan White dismissed the rumors that the fight was purely for PR and money, but he later confirmed the fight will take place in the second quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2017, Mayweather called McGregor to sign the paper and confirm the fight is going to happen and then added that only a fight with McGregor will make him come out of retirement.
Date and Time
The fight will take place on 26th August in Las Vegas. If you are in a different time zone, make sure you work out the time difference and plan ahead for a late night because this is one fight that you do not want to miss!
The Venue
The fight is confirmed to be taking place in T-Mobile Area on Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. This venue has hosted some famous fights include UFS 202 which was the fight in which McGregor defeated Nate Diaz by scoring more points.
There is no doubt about it that this is going to be one of the most exciting and financially lucrative fights of the century, if not millennium and millions of people will be tuning in from across the world to get a slice of the action!
