Interview with BAMMA Superstar Jimmy Wallhead

1. When did you get into the sport of MMA and what made you decide to turn professional?

I got into MMA by chance really. I went and watched a show in Nottingham about 10 years ago. I met a promoter, and got offered a fight on my previous judo credentials. I took the fight just because I was a fan of the sport, I thought, “why not?”. My first fight was pro luckily.

2. How are you feeling ahead of your fight on September 14th and what do you think of your opponent Eddy Ellis?

I’m feeling really good, I had a good, long 12-week camp, so I’m ready and raring to go. I’ve got a tough test in the form of Eddy, he’s a good well-rounded opponent, but I’m really looking forward to it.

3. What would you say your toughest fight to date has been?

I really can’t think of one that stands out, there have been quite a few tough ones, so I can’t really pick one.

4. Who is your dream fight?

I haven’t really thought about it, but I suppose I’d have to say GSP because he’s the champion at my weight at the minute.

5. For those unfamiliar with your style, give us a rundown of how Jimmy Wallhead fights?

When I’m fighting at my best I’m explosive, with aggressive striking, a good all-round game and I try not to leave anything behind really, for the fans.

6. Care to give us a brief outline of your weekly training and eating program?

Roughly I train twice a day throughout the week covering striking, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and strength and conditioning.

7. Do you have to cut for a fight?

Yeah I started my camp at around 91/92kg and I fight at 77. It’s a hard, long slog but well worth it come fight night.

8. Anyone else on your radar that you would like to fight next?

No, not at all. Unless someone has annoyed me, I’ve never really gone around calling people out. My dream fight would be GSP as he is the Champion in my weight class.

9. Anything else you would like to say to our readers/your fans?

Tune in and watch BAMMA ‘13, it’s going be a great show it’s a great card. Just tune in and don’t miss out!

