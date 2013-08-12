Early in the morning on August 11th/2013, Former UFC fighter Jason Miller was arrested Orange County, California.
Originally it was reported that the charge in front of him was attempted burglary, but that was incorrect. The official charge is domestic violence 273.5 PC . No specifics have been released as to what exactly caused him to be arrested at this moment.
This is not the first time that “Mayhem” has run into trouble with the law. He was arrested on August 6th/2011 for an alleged assault on his sister when he put her in a headlock and refused to let go amongst some roughousing at a party.
He was again arrested on August 13th/2012 for suspicion of burglary charges after he broke into a church. The charges were later dropped at the wishes of the churches pastor.
It is safe to say that August has not been the best month for Miller, but we wish the best for “Mayhem” and his family.
Former Ultimate Fighter Coach Jason “Mayhem” Miller arrested for Domestic Violence
