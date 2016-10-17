Conor McGregor to Make Major Announcement After UFC 205 Battle with Eddie Alvarez

Get ready UFC fans – Conor McGregor has something to say, and as we always know – it’s going to be interesting.
The biggest mouth in the UFC has confirmed that he will make a major announcement after his upcoming battle at UFC 205 with Eddie Alvarez.
While what the announcement is remains a mystery, you know that it’s going to be something big and more so interesting if it involves McGregor, and I for one can’t wait to hear it.
McGregor, who is 20-3 in MMA overall and 8-1 in the UFC said that he won’t tell anyone the news until he looks to take care of business against Alvarez, a competitor who is 28-4 in MMA and 3-1 in UFC.
The two are set to do battle in a lightweight championship bout November 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York City in what should be an interesting matchup with McGregor looking to avenge his last bout, a loss.
“Buy the pay-per-view and stay tuned,” McGregor told MMAjunkie. “Don’t blink. It’s going to be big.” You know with McGregor on the card it’s going to be a good show, so make sure you find some good UFC Tickets for sale if you can make it to New York City for the huge event.
McGregor doesn’t seem to be worried about Alvarez, as he told LadBible: ‘You know, I don’t think he poses any threat. He’s a tough kid. He’s got some good fights under his belt. But I don’t see it going well for him. You know he will be unconscious.’
The always chatty Irish fighter says that he feels that Alvarez is an average fighter who was easy to replicate in training partners, giving him an easy edge when he does battle in New York next month.
Back to that announcement, Dana White said: ““There are… how can I say this? There are other circumstances involved in this that will be played out after the fight.”
No matter how you cut it – it will be worth checking out come November 12th live on Pay-Per-View and better yet live in person at the worlds most famous arena.
