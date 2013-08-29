Carlos Condit once again shows he still belongs within the welterweight elite.

UFC Fight Night 27 took place last night and was headlined by a fight that saw former title challenger Carlos Condit in a rematch vs Martin Kampmann.

After a good first round by Kampmann, Condit came back and took control of the fight, en route to a 4th Round TKO.

Other results of the card are as follows:

Rafael dos Anjos def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision

Kevin Gastelum def. Brian Melancon via submission (rear-naked choke)

Court McGee def. Robert Whittaker via split decision

Takeya Mizugaki def. Erik Perez via split decision

Brad Tavares def. Bubba McDaniel via unanimous decision

Dylan Andrews def. Papy Abedi via third-round TKO

Brandon Thatch def. Justin Edwards via first-round TKO

Darren Elkins def. Hatsu Hioki via unanimous decision

Jason High def. James Head via submission (guillotine)

Zak Cummings def. Ben Alloway via submission (D’Arce choke)

Roger Bowling vs. Abel Trujillo declared a no-contest (unintentional foul)